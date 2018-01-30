Fears that Declan Rice could declare for England appear to have been dispelled, according to reports on Tuesday morning.

The Irish Independent states that the West Ham defender is happy with his decision to declare for the Republic of Ireland, despite attracting the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate.

The 19-year-old centre-half is eligible to play for the Boys in Green through his paternal grandparents, who came from Cork, and has shone for the Hammers this season.

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has been impressed by his Premier League displays this season and had the teenager as part of an extended international panel that trained in Cork last summer.

"He's done very well," said O'Neill. "We took him down for a little bit of training in Fota Island last year, he was an impressive young man, I must admit.

"I don't think it's any major surprise to see him break through, particularly when West Ham were having some difficulties.

"The very fact that the manager puts him in, in those circumstances, I think speaks volumes for him."

Rice in West Ham colours

Given his performances, it's little surprise that he has appeared on England's radar, with Southgate saying: "He is somebody whom we know with our technical department.

"We are across every young player and, of course, there are plenty of young players with dual nationality. Wales have several players who have been in our system and who have got caps.

"So we are always looking. We are aware of him, we are aware of his situation."