Phil Neville has questioned the unwillingness of his former club Manchester United to form a women's team.

The new England Women coach admitted he has "no idea" why United remain one of only two Premier League clubs without an affiliated women's side.

The only other top-flight team without a full women's side, Southampton, has recently announced the formation of an under-21 team at St Mary's.

Neville said: "A club of the size of United should be the leaders, the pioneers. I am sure they are working to do that.

"I have no idea (why they don't have a women's team). I will be encouraging them.

"They have a fantastic community programme for female players and coaches, some of the best in the country, and when they do set out their women's team it will be one to challenge City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool."

A previous United women's team was abolished shortly after the takeover by the Glazer family in 2005 because it was not deemed part of the "core business".

Rivals Manchester City set up a women's team in 2012 and they have gone to become reigning FA Women's Super League champions and reach at least the last eight of the Women's Champions League in each of the last two seasons.

Neville coaching at Valencia in Spain

Neville has denied being sexist and is confident he is the right person for the job despite his lack of experience.

The former United defender has been widely criticised since his appointment last week after comments he made on Twitter several years ago came to light, one of which said he had "just battered the wife".

On Monday, Neville reiterated an apology he made last week, saying he was wrong to post the remarks on social media in 2011 and 2012.

"That tweet was not sent out in terms of domestic violence but the words were not right then and not right now," Neville said. "That disappoints me more than anything.

"I had to apologise, I didn't like the words used. I'm not a sexist. I've lived my life right."