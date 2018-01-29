Miami has been granted a Major League Soccer franchise, to be part-owned by David Beckham, MLS commissioner Don Garber has announced.

Former England captain Beckham has made clear his intention to become a team owner in MLS since signing for the Los Angeles Galaxy as a player in 2007.

Garber, recalling his first meeting with Beckham before he had joined the league, said: "He said, 'I want to come to the league and grow the sport but one day I want to become an owner'. That dream started all the way back in 2007, and four or five years ago he said, 'Miami is the city I want to make my city of choice'."