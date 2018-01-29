Bohemians have snapped up midfielder Dylan Watts on loan from Leicester City until July.

The 20-year-old joined the Foxes in 2016 from UCD and had been playing for the Premier League club's U23s.

He'd joined the Students from from St Kevin's Boys and developed into an influential figure in the middle of the park, making his Republic of Ireland U19 debut against Italy in the September of 2015.

Bohs kick off their Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a mouthwatering Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park on Friday week.