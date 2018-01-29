Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that defender Aymeric Laporte's release fee clause has been paid ahead of a move to Manchester City.

Laporte, 23, had a €65m clause in his contract with the Basque side, which he activated ahead of joining Pep Guardiola's City for whom he will become a club record signing.

Spanish and British media reported that Laporte will be presented as a City player on Tuesday as the Premier League leaders bolster their back line by recruiting the France Under-21 player.

"Athletic thanks the player for what he gave during the time he was at our club," Bilbao said in a statement.

Laporte wrote in a message on Athletic's official Twitter account: "To all the Athletic family. I want to thank you for all you have given me. I arrived as a kid and I've grown here as a person and as a footballer.

"My exit, ahead of a new challenge in my professional career, I don't want it be a goodbye, but a see you later. Here I am leaving a unique club, different and I will never forget you."