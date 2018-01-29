Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will not stand in Zlatan Ibrahimovic's way if he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The veteran striker, currently sidelined with a knee injury, has been linked with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Mourinho said: "Zlatan is in the last year of his contract. If, if, if - and he said nothing to me - but if, if, if that is true, and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country, we are here to help and create conditions to help, not to make his life difficult."

Ibrahimovic, 36, signed a one-year contract extension last summer but has been limited to just seven appearances this term by injury.

Asked about suggestions Ibrahimovic could leave, Mourinho said at a press conference: "He told me nothing about it. The first time I read something about this is from you, I read from somewhere or saw on some TV channel, he never mentioned that to me, so I don't know."

Mourinho has also expressed hope that Marouane Fellaini could sign a new contract. The Belgium midfielder is in the final year of his present deal and there has been speculation he too could move on.

"He's a very important player for me," the boss added.

"He's a great professional who is giving everything he can to help the team and there is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together, that's our objective.

"Are we going to agree? I don't know. What I know is myself, the board and the player would like to have a happy end."