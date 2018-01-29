Newcastle have made an enquiry about Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan as the transfer window draws to a close.

It's understood the Magpies have made contact over the 28-year-old England international, but that discussions are still at an early stage and his wages could prove a significant obstacle.

The move comes with the club's pursuit of Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen having hit an impasse over the two clubs' respective valuations of the player.

Manager Rafael Benitez is desperate to add firepower to his side for what remains of the Premier League season with Newcastle sitting just a point above the relegation zone.

He had hoped to have all his signings in place by January 20, but to date has managed to land only Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan.

Sturridge has made only 14 appearances for the Reds and scored three goals to date this season and although he has been linked with a move away, manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is going nowhere.