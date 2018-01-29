Limerick’s Chiedozie Ogbene looks set to sign for Championship club Brentford before the end of the transfer window on Wednesday.

The clubs have agreed a fee for the former Cork City attacker according to the Limerick Leader, who spent part of the League of Ireland off-season on trial with Chelsea after some eye-catching performances for the Super Blues.

Ogbene scored 10 goals for Limerick and his departure would be a big blow for the club, albeit the financial boost from the sale would be welcome following chairman Pat O’Sullivan revealed the shortfall they face each year in meeting running costs.

The 20-year-old’s team-mate Barry Cotter was also absent from the weekend’s friendly against Cobh Ramblers with Ipswich Town reportedly interested in his signature.

Ogbene is qualified for both the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria, but has yet to earn a call-up from either, and he'll link up with Ireland defender John Egan at Brentford.