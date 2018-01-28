Manchester City cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a routine win at Championship side Cardiff.

The Premier League leaders did the damage in the first half, Kevin De Bruyne opening the scoring after only eight minutes with a free-kick which he fired craftily under a jumping wall.

Raheem Sterling headed the second in the 37th minute to keep City's quadruple bid on track.

Cardiff ended the match with 10 men following the late dismissal of Joe Bennett for two yellow cards.

De Bruyne found Cardiff's approach to restraining City intriguing, describing the on-pitch manifestation of Neil Warnock's tactics as "a little bit weird".

He told the BBC: "They were different players to everybody else in that they played man against man all over the pitch - it was a little bit weird. It left a lot of space.

"The second half was a little bit straighter as they didn't want to attack us and it was a bit boring."

On his goal, the Belgian added: "The wall was not nine metres away from me and so they were very close and it was easy to put it under."