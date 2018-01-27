Former Bolton Wanders and West Ham United defender Joey O’Brien, capped five times with the Republic of Ireland, said he's joined the club he's always supported after agreeing a deal with Shamrock Rovers.

The 31-year-old was released by the Hammers a year and a half ago and had been keeping fit by training with Bolton, who he had a seven-year stint with before he went to London.

A move back to Dublin sparked the switch to Stephen Bradley's outfit, and O'Brien can't wait to get going.

"I'm buzzing to be here," he said. "It happened over a short period of time. I made contact with the club and luckily it got over the line. I was moving back home with my family so it was a logical thing.

"I'm a Rovers fan and I wanted to get playing and come back here. This is the place to be. Last season I was at Rovers games and I've watched them a few times.

"It was fantastic at West Ham, apart from the last year where it didn't work out for me. But that's what happens. Then I was up at Bolton. I still have contacts there from when I started.

"It was just a nice fit at the time to try and get fit. I played a couple of games but competitively is what it's all about, it's been a while since I played in matches. I've put in a lot of hours into getting to this situation.

"Hopefully now I'll go to Portugal (for the Atlantic Cup) and get a good bit of training in before the season starts."

Bradley was thrilled to get a player of such pedigree and backed him to make a big impact.

"He's a great signing for us. I believe Joey and his family have been Rovers fans all their lives, so it was an easy sell when he got in contact a few months back.

"We sat down and had a chat and he trained with us for a while before he had to go back to England to do a few things. When he made the phone call to say he wanted to get it done it was great for both of us.

"He's played at such a high level throughout his career. With the group we have, he's just the right character and right quality."