Three days before Newport County's FA Cup third-round meeting with Leeds United, a tumble drier caught fire and damaged part of their training ground.

Had their physio not returned to the base to get his laptop, stumbling upon the blaze, it could have been worse.

"That disrupted our preparations a small bit," striker Padraig Amond from Carlow tells RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport with the understated tone of a man who knows what life in the lower leagues is all about.

Only a small bit indeed. League Two Newport went on to humble their visitors with a 2-1 win at Rodney Parade thanks to Shawn McCoulskey's last-minute header and set up this evening's glamour tie in Wales with Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers attacker Amond has done the round in England's lower divisions, with spells at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Grimbsy and Hartlepool.

He knows the importance of games like this evening's and fully intends to embrace the occasion.

"Before the last game our training ground went on fire," says the 29-year-old.

"This is money that can be put towards it. Maybe the bigger teams don't think of it like that but unfortunately for us when you're at our level... when you're training ground goes on fire there's not millions in the bank to go and build a new one.

"You want to play against the best players in the world. You want to play against Harry Kane and Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. But then the football brain comes in and says, 'well would our best chance in the game be if they were all left in London?'

"We're footballers, we're competitive. We want to win the game. No one is going to give us a chance, the way no one gave us a chance against Leeds.

"They're not going to enjoy playing on our pitch which is probably a far cry from Wembley. You never know.

"Spurs have a lot of games coming up as well. Their minds might be elsewhere. If we do get a chance we have to take it."

Amond was excellent against Leeds. He didn't get on the scoresheet and was taken off just before McClouskey's winner, but he'd run himself into the ground at a point in the game where Newport would have been happy to take a replay.

Instead, they snatched a famous success, and set up a showdown with one the biggest clubs in the country.

"It was brilliant. It was great to be involved in. We thoroughly deserved to win the game, it wasn't that it was a fluke.

"Whoever Spurs put out, let's be realistic about it, will be a team full of internationals and a team capable of winning any game in the Premier League let alone an FA Cup tie. We have to be completely on it to get anything out of it.

"It's a game we can really look forward to. It's a free game. No one is expecting us to get close to them. The most important thing is Spurs coming to Newport and bringing a lot of finance into the town and the club itself.

"For our football club to make the money they have the FA Cup this year, it's brilliant."