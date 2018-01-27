Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has paid tribute to striker Daryl Murphy who has called time on his Republic of Ireland career.

The 34-year-old Waterford native has bowed out having represented his country 33 times, scoring three times in the green of Ireland.

O'Neill, who brought Murphy back into the international fold after a number of years on the outside, believes that the hard-working striker gave everything during his time with Ireland.

"Daryl did really well in the couple of years that I worked with him in the international set-up and he was always very professional," said O'Neill.

"He got to play in two very big matches at EURO 2016 and I'm sure the Italian game in Lille will be a big memory for him when he looks back on his days with Ireland.

"I wish him all of the best not just at club level but whatever he chooses to do after that."

Daryl Murphy has today announced his retirement from international football. Murphy's international career ended with 33 caps and 3 goals. Here is a look back at his two memorable goals in the Aviva Stadium last October against Moldova! #ThankYouDaryl #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/gAM9gPxEr3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 27, 2018

"I would just want to let all the Irish supporters know that I’ve come to the decision to retire from the national team.

"It’s been a hard decision to make, but I [would] just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future," said Murphy on Twitter.

Murphy grabbed his first goal in an Ireland shirt in an away World Cup qualifier against Serbia, where the former Ipswich striker headed home a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.

A brace followed for Murphy in Ireland's penultimate World Cup qualifying group game against Moldova, as Ireland recorded a 2-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

I would just want to let all the Irish supporters know that I’ve come to the decision to retire from the national team,it’s been a hard decision to make👍🏻but I was just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future ☘️🇮🇪 #IRL pic.twitter.com/hFCYJRBVLK — Daryl Murphy (@MurphyDaryl9) January 27, 2018

"I spoke to Martin on Thursday and I just told him that I wanted to retire. It's a sad decision to make but one I feel I have to make," said Murphy, speaking to The Herald.

"I think it's mainly my age, I am 34, at that age I see no sense in carrying on. I think Martin is going down a route with younger players anyway so maybe the time is right."

Murphy played at underage level for Ireland before earning his first senior cap against Ecuador on a summer trip to the United States in 2007 and his final appearance was in the 2018 FIFA World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November 2017.

Murphy will continue playing club football with Forest, having previously played with Waterford United, Celtic, Sunderland and Newcastle United.