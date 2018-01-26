Republic of Ireland winger James McClean and a string of his West Brom team-mates have been struck down by a flu bug ahead of tomorrow night's FA Cup trip to Anfield.

Ben Foster, Ahmed Hegazi, Gareth McAuley, Jay Rodriguez, Sam Field and McClean are all struggling ahead of the fourth-round clash.

Boss Alan Pardew wants to play a strong side in the tie at but will wait until Saturday to see who is fit.

He said: "We'll be strong. We've got a little bit of a flu bug in terms of a few players. McClean, Rodriguez, Foster, Hegazi and G-Mac, so there's a few.

"We'll have to see how we go overnight to really assess the team.

"But certainly there's enough players available to not make too many changes."

Albion drew 0-0 at Anfield in the Premier League in December and are three points from the safety line in their battle for survival.

They could sell Northern Irishman Jonny Evans, with Arsenal in pole position, to fund new signings but Pardew wants to avoid a late scramble ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Egypt international Ali Gabr is lined up to join from Zamalek but Pardew hopes the next few days will not define Albion's Premier League future.

"I'm not sure about survival chances. If you look at the Premier League, we're four points off 14th," he said.

"It's so very very tight. All the clubs are manoeuvring and we're all nervous.

"From Jose Mourinho to Pep Guardiola to me and anybody else around the bottom. We're all nervous because we'd all like to move our squads if we can.

"To bring in one or two players that could give the group a lift. We're definitely one of those teams.

"Is it more important for us than others? I don't know. That's where we are at the moment and we're trying to do business right now."

Meanwhile Adam Lallana has been ruled out for Liverpool with a muscle injury.

"Adam Lallana, unfortunately, again has a little issue that I'm pretty sure keeps him out of the next game," said boss Jurgen Klopp.

"It's not a big one. It's how it is when you have a long injury, and Adam had a long injury.

"It needs time to adapt again to the intensity of a Premier League game. We tried to be careful with that but obviously so far it didn't work really well."