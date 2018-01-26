Sligo Rovers have signed Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Pincelli for the 2018 SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Pincelli started his career with Fluminense in his home nation where he was a team-mate of Brazilian great Romario and also played in Colombia, Sweden, Malaysia, Italy and the last nine seasons in Cyprus.

The 34-year-old was recommended to Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle by former player Vinny Faherty who is in Cyprus now and trained with Pincelli’s former team Ethnikos Achna, and it led to a pursuit to bring the player to The Showgrounds.

Picelli has been training with Rovers for over a week and played in a friendly last Saturday where he was amongst the goals.

SIGNING: Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Pincelli signs for Sligo Rovers.

Lyttle explained: "Vinny got in touch to let us know about Eduardo and his possible availability.

"Prior to that it was just a conversation where he had asked Eduardo would he ever consider a move to Ireland.

"Vinny said he could be available in the summer and he told Eduardo about the club and life here.

"We watched Eduardo, did research, and his technical ability is awesome. I also checked it out with a contact of mine in Cyprus and he said he would probably be out of reach for Sligo Rovers.

"But we pursued it and I built up a relationship with him over a couple of weeks. Eventually he asked his club could he move on in this window and the deal was pretty much agreed before he came here.

"He can play anywhere in midfield and I see him fitting into the middle of park as an eight or a six.

"He comes with tremendous leadership qualities and was the former captain of the club in Cyprus.

"Eduardo is a calming influence on the pitch and he brings that wealth of experience that some of the young lads can learn from.

"He doesn’t train like a 34-year-old or play like one. He is in great condition and we’re excited we have him here. This is a big statement for us that we can attract a player of his calibre. He still has that mentality where he wants to win.

"He’s a family-type man which is something I really like. It’s another player I think our supporters will really look forward to seeing play for Rovers."

Pincelli said: "I made a life choice firstly to come to Ireland. Everything I was told about Sligo by my friend Vinny was good, from the club to the place. I see now what he means.

"Everyone has been so good, they have made me very welcome and the players and coach are very nice people. The coach gives very good training sessions.

"This is a big change for me in my life to move to Sligo. I used to say that I’m a dreamer. I know Sligo did not do too well last year. But they survived and that is all that matters. And I’m still a dreamer. So my expectation is to be the best you can."

Asked whether he could become a leader within the Rovers squad, he said: "I think this just happens naturally. As they trust me, by my quality and my strengths on the pitch, then yes. You don’t choose a leader. It becomes natural.

"I am happy to be here. I bring with me my mentality for victory. That is what I want to bring to Sligo Rovers."