Former Cork City defender Kevin O’Connor has joined Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the seaon.

O’Connor moved to Championship side Preston from the League of Ireland champions last June but has struggled to break into the first-team, despite making his debut in November.

The 22-year-old left-back could make his first appearance for the League 1 side against Gillingham on Saturday.

Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler said: "Kevin is very talented, he has a great left foot and brings everything we want into the team.

"We’ve been monitoring him for a while now and are delighted to have him at Fleetwood Town."

O’Connor recently won €1m on the National Lottery on the Christmas Millionaire raffle, with Fleetwood using it as inspiration in announcing the move.