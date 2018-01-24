The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Wales and Denmark in the inaugural Nations League.

The draw, which was held in Switzerland on Wednesday, has pitted Ireland against the sides they encountered during the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

After edging out Wales at the end of the group stages, Martin O'Neill's men were then dumped out of the competition against Denmark on the back of a 5-1 second-leg play-off defeat at the Aviva Stadium last November.

Ireland will have to prepare to meet these teams again in League B, Group Four later this year, when the competition gets underway for the first time.

The first match will be away to Wales on Thursday 6 September, with Denmark returning to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 13 October.

It will be back-to-back matches at Lansdowne Road with Wales visiting three days later on 16 October.

The final match will be on Monday 19 November away to Denmark.

Northern Ireland will also play in League B, and Michael O'Neill's men will face Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Group 3.

England have been drawn to play Spain and Croatia in Group Four of League A. Also in the top tier, world champions Germany meet France and Holland in League Group One, while Euro 2016 winners Portugal face Italy and Poland in Group Three.

Scotland are in League C, where Israel and Albania will be their opponents.