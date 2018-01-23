Martin O'Neill has finally committed his future to the Republic of Ireland by signing a contract extension to stay on as manager until 2020.

Number two Roy Keane and the rest of the back-room team will also remain as Ireland look to pick themselves up off the floor after last November's disastrous World Cup play-off hammering at the hands of Denmark in Dublin.

O'Neill had verbally agreed an extension with the FAI before the two-legged meeting with the Danes but had left his future open to speculation by not physically signing the contract.

He was heavily linked with the vacant Everton post before Sam Allardyce took over the reins on Merseyside, and earlier this month held talks with Stoke City after they sacked Mark Hughes.

BREAKING: Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain on as Ireland manager until 2020! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/T6exC7gQhN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 23, 2018

Last week, FAI chief executive John Delaney admitted the association have always had an "understanding" with the Derryman that allows him to talk to the other clubs, and will continue to do so.

"It's not so much a clause, it's an understanding," Delaney said.

"There have been many approaches to Martin since he has joined us as manager. We've always had an open, very honest relationship.

"If any approaches are made, he'll inform us. If an employee wants to leave an employer, you can't stop them. It's like if a footballer wants to leave Liverpool and go to Barcelona then they'll go.

"Martin O'Neill, if he wanted to manage Stoke City or other clubs, he would have done so by now, but he doesn't."

O'Neill's representatives met the FAI's legal team to iron out the contract on Monday. The 65-year-old will be in Lausanne, Switzerland tomorrow for the UEFA Nations League draw.

Ireland's next game is a March friendly in Turkey, and O'Neill has vowed to blood some fresh talent.

"We have got a couple of friendly games coming up and that might be the time to introduce some younger players who are pretty hungry - so let's see how that goes," he said last week.