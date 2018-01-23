Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of England Women until the end of the 2021 UEFA Women's Championship campaign, the FA has announced.

The former Manchester United, Everton and England player becomes the permanent successor to Mark Sampson, who was sacked last September.

Neville takes over a team that are third in the world rankings, behind only the United States and Germany.

The 41-year-old, who won 59 caps for the Three Lions, said: "I am honoured to be given the chance to lead England. With the new coaching team we are putting in place, we can help the players build on their great progress in recent years. This squad is on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level.

"I can't wait to get out on the training pitch and down to work with an elite group of players at the top of their game. I am also passionate about working within the wider set-up at St George's Park, with influential people such as Mo Marley and Casey Stoney, and with the support of Baroness Sue Campbell and the wider women's game.

"There is a commitment to excellence that has paid dividends in recent years and I know we can continue the great growth of women's football inspired by the Lionesses.

"There is no greater honour than representing your country and it will be a privilege to do it again."