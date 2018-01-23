An employee from the Spartak Moscow football club has been fined more than €280 by the Russian Football Union (RFU), for an alleged racist which was published on the club's official account about some of the players.

Spartak tweeted a video of some black members of the team at training, which was entitled 'see how the chocolates melt in the sun.'

The tweet sparked outrage online, with many accusing the club of making a racist remark.

The player who posted the tweet, Georgi Dzhikiya, escaped any reprimand for the offence, while BBC Sport reports that the club's head of media, Leonid Trakhtenberg, has been fined 20,000 rubles (€288) for allowing Dzhikiya take charge of the club's Twitter activity.

Both Dzhikiya and the club apologised for the offence caused by the tweet earlier this month, which was deleted.

Спартаковские бразильцы: «Джикия - наш друг, наш брат!» pic.twitter.com/LtswcqPiW4 — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) January 13, 2018

The players who were filmed in the original tweet came out to defend Spartak Moscow at the time, and denied all allegations of racism. In a video message posted on the club Twitter account, Brazilian player Luiz Adriano described Dzhikiya as 'my brother' and 'a club legend.'

Speaking about the incident, chief executive of Russia's 2018 World Cup organising committee Alexei Sorokin said according to the Guardian: "It was clumsy. But there was no racist intent."