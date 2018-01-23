Barcelona have confirmed that Javier Mascherano will be leaving the club this month after seven and a half seasons with the Spanish side.

It's speculated that the 33-year-old may now be in line to complete move to the Chinese Super League, although a statement on the club website does not indicate where the midfielder is going next.

Hebei China Fortune coach Manuel Pellegrini previously told Marca that he wants to sign Mascherano, having already worked him in Argentina.

"We have to see what the situation is with Barca, but he's a player that I am really interested in," he said.

"It was me that gave him his debut in the (Argentine) Primera with River Plate. He's a leader and I think he would do well in the Chinese league."

Mascherano, who first arrived at the Nou Camp from Liverpool in 2010, made over 330 appearances for Barcelona and won 18 titles with the side. He also played under five different managers, including Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Barcelona are holding a special institutional farewell for the Argentine on Wednesday, which will be attended by the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first team squad.