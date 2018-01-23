Winger Aaron Lennon believes he still has plenty to offer after joining Burnley from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

Lennon played 77 matches for the Toffees but the arrival of Theo Walcott last week pushed him further down the pecking order at Goodison Park and he is now looking for a fresh start at Turf Moor.

"I think I've still got a lot to offer. I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level," the former England international, who missed the final three months of last season after mental health issues, told Clarets Player.

"I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so and I just want to get back and play as much as possible.

"I've never had an easy game against Burnley and this year they have done fantastic. They deserve to be where they are.

"Hopefully I can help the side continue that and have a good end to the season.

"The team has done brilliant. There are 14 games to go and hopefully we can kick on and maintain a place in the top half, which would be brilliant for the football club."

Lennon scored nine goals in two and a half-years at Goodison after moving from Tottenham.

His switch to Turf Moor extends his 14-year career in the top flight, which has seen him make 342 Premier League appearances, and came after a chat with Everton team-mate Michael Keane, who made the move in the opposite direction in the summer.

"Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to playing here," he added.

"The club is moving forward and I want to hopefully play a part in that to keep it going in that direction.

"I spoke to Keano a few times. He had nothing but good words to say about the club and he wished me well."

