So what if it is only a 1.5 litre, it is according to one satisfied owner 'a rocket ship'.

Following his two-year driving ban for drink driving, Wayne Rooney is selling his hybrid BMW supercar on AutoTrader.

The 2015 BMW i8, which can be yours for £64,995 (€73,909), is the same model Conor McGregor left Blanchardstown Court in last year.

RTÉ crime correspondent Paul Reynolds may have pointed out the car only has a 1.5 litre engine, but thanks to its super-powered electric hybrid technology it is capable of a top speed of 155mph.

According to the Daily Mail, Rooney is taking a £50,000 hit on the car, which he bought less than three years ago.

The AutoTrader advertisement is quick to mention the fact the car has had a single, famous owner.

"This Incredible BMW i8 was once owned by an English superstar footballer and now is waiting for its new owner," it reads, before going into great detail on the car's features.

Given the 20-inch alloys, concierge service, heated seats and all the rest, the price tag is enticing, but Irish buyers would need to take VRT and registration into account.