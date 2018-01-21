Republic of Ireland U19 striker Michael Obafemi made his Premier League debut for Southampton against Tottenham Hotspur.

He replaced Italian Manolo Gabbiadini in the 82nd minute in front of a packed home crowd at St Mary's Satdium.

"It’s a special feeling obviously," Obafemi told the Southampton club website.

"I’ve dreamed of it since I’ve been a kid and it has come true. I’m thankful to all the staff that made it happen and I can’t stop here.

"This is just the beginning of what I hope is my career and I’d like to move on from here."

Congratulations to 17-year-old #SaintsFC forward Michael Obafemi, who makes the bench today!



Take a look at some of his goals so far this season: pic.twitter.com/IbIbf8pyUM — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 21, 2018

The game finished 1-1, and Obafemi had a late chance to win it but he sliced his shot wide.

"I should have used my left foot when the chance came, hopefully I will get another chance to prove why I should be in the team.

"I was nervous when I came on. I showed what I could do, the experienced players said to prove myself and show what I can do."

The Ireland under 19 player, has been impressing at the Saints and scored a hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup last month. Obafemi is the clubs second-youngest Premier League debutante after Luke Shaw.