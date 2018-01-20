Atletico Madrid failed to make up ground on LaLiga Leaders Barcelona as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Girona.

Antoine Griezmann put the speculation over his future to one side to fire Atletico ahead in the first half at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Portu levelled with 17 minutes left to earn the visitors a point.

The France forward has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who went as a far as to release a statement on Saturday afternoon which denied they had reached an agreement to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Griezmann, though, showed no lack of focus when he fired Atletico ahead after 34 minutes.

Thomas Partey's chipped pass was bravely headed down by Diego Costa to Griezmann, who slotted into an empty net.

Atletico, though, could not hold on to their advantage.

As the match headed into the last quarter of an hour, the hosts failed to clear their lines following a free-kick, which allowed Portu the chance to equalise from close range.

Atletico now sit eight points behind Barca, who have played a game less and travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

In Saturday's late match, Valencia missed the chance to move level on points with Atletico as they lost 2-1 at relegation battlers Las Palmas, finishing with just nine men.

It had all started so well for Los Che when Santi Mina headed them into the lead after only five minutes from a corner.

Las Palmas come from behind for a first win in six! 💪🐥#LasPalmasValencia 2-1 pic.twitter.com/OBz9C9pwlh — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 20, 2018

Las Palmas, who had started the weekend at the bottom of the table, equalised after 20 minutes when midfielder Jonathan Viera crashed in a volley from close range after a clever chest down by Jonathan Calleri.

With 52 minutes gone, Valencia defender Gabriel was penalised for handball when blocking a header at close range, with the referee pointing to the spot.

The Brazilian, signed from Arsenal in August, was less than impressed - with his protests earning him a second yellow card, swiftly followed by a red.

Calleri calmly converted the penalty into the bottom right corner.

With three minutes left, Valencia full-back Ruben Vezo was also sent off for a second caution after catching Jose Luis Munuera with his arm as they jumped for the ball.

Villarreal beat Levante 2-1 to move up into fourth, two points ahead of champions Real Madrid, who host Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

The home side went ahead after 26 minutes when Manu Trigueros converted a penalty after Alvaro Gonzalez had been brought down by goalkeeper Oier.

Denis Cheryshev set up Enes Unal for a second after 50 minutes.

In added time, Roger netted a consolation for the visitors from the penalty spot.

The defeat leaves Levante two points clear of the bottom three.

Earlier on Saturday, Sevilla ended their five-match winless league run with a 3-0 victory at Espanyol.

Franco Vazquez gave the visitors a 15th minute lead when he tucked home the rebound after Joaquin Correa's effort was saved.

Pablo Sarabia burst into the area and fired home a second 11 minutes before the break and Luis Muriel wrapped up victory in the last minute.

The victory was Sevilla's first in the league since 2 December and leaves them in sixth place, but now level on points with Los Blancos.