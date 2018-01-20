Scott Hogan was Aston Villa's match winner with two goals in two minutes to pave the way to a 3-1 Championship home win over Barnsley.



Hogan, who has now scored four goals in his last three games, struggled in the early part of the season but he destroyed Barnsley in the opening 10 minutes to send a strong message to manager Steve Bruce that he does not require another striker.



The Republic of Ireland international was on the mark in the fifth minute when he converted a pass from Robert Snodgrass.



Two minutes later the pair combined again when Hogan headed home a Snodgrass corner to the consternation of the travelling Barnsley fans.

David McGoldrick was a central figure in Ipswich Town's late equaliser against Bolton at the Macron Stadium.

Clever inter passing between McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn opened up Wanderers' defence and Joe Garner side footed into an empty net from four yards.

Bolton's in-form striker Gary Madine had put Bolton ahead early in the second half.

John O'Shea and David Meyler were on opposing sides as Sunderland and Hull met in a north of England derby at the Stadium of Light.

The Waterford veteran ended up on the winning side with teenager Joel Asoro scoring the only goal for the hosts, who remain in the relegation zone for the moment, just behind Hull on goal difference.

Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne were the only Irish players to feature (the latter being introduced as a sub) for the Irish enclave of Preston North End in their 1-1 home draw with struggling Birmingham City. Ben Davies put Preston ahead inside the opening 20 minutes with Sam Gallagher equalising for the visitors around the hour mark.

Darren Randolph kept a clean sheet in Middlesbrough's crushing win over QPR

Darren Randolph kept a clean sheet and enjoyed a low-pressure afternoon as his Middlesbrough side won handsomely at Loftus Road. Tony Pulis's new club won 3-0 with goals from Daniel Ayala, George Friend and Adama Traore.

Wes Hoolahan played the final half hour in Norwich City's 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United.

James Wilson, on his full debut, put the Blades ahead in the sixth minute, turning the ball home following a corner.



The visitors doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Clayton Donaldson capitalised on an under-hit Alex Tettey pass-back to slot past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.



Norwich rallied and reduced the deficit within two minutes as captain Ivo Pinto headed in James Maddison's cross but the home side could not muster an equaliser.

21-year old Irish defender Conor Shaughnessy was introduced in the final ten minutes of Leeds United's 4-3 home loss to Millwall.

In a topsy-turvy game, which the away side led 2-0 and then trailed 3-2, Tom Elliott and Jed Wallace both scored in the final five minutes to give the east London club a dramatic win.

Liam Kelly played the full ninety minutes for Reading but they lost 1-0 at home to the impressive Brentford. The away side came away with a win thanks to a 74th minute strike from Lasse Vibe.

Table-toppers Wolves saw their thirteen game unbeaten run come to an end in a 2-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Kieran Dowell, his 10th of the season, and Ben Osborn in the final five minutes of the first half gave Forest their first win in seven games.

Meanwhile, an irresistible first-half display from Fulham laid the foundation for a dominant 6-0 victory over Burton Albion at Craven Cottage.

Rui Fonte scored twice as Slavisa Jokanovic's side gained a sixth successive home league victory and maintained their hopes not simply of a play-off place, but even automatic promotion.