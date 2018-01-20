Arsenal showed little sign of missing Sanchez as they beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, while Paul Lambert got his first win as Stoke City manager

The Gunners, who could see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way from United, were in front after six minutes through defender Nacho Monreal.

Alex Iwobi made it 2-0 on nine minutes and skipper Laurent Koscielny added a third in the 13th minute.

Alexandre Lacazette then made it 4-0 with a curling shot on 22 minutes.

Palace scored a consolation goal on 78 minutes through Luka Milivojevic.

Lambert saw the Potters record a 2-0 home victory over Huddersfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri saw an acrobatic effort ruled out for offside early in the second half, before Joe Allen put the home side ahead on 53 minutes.

Mame Biram Diouf finds the net for the Potters

Mame Biram Diouf made it 2-0 on 69 minutes as Stoke moved out of the bottom three and above Southampton.

Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double leg fracture during the 1-1 draw against West Brom at Goodison Park.

There was a minute's applause before kick-off in honour of former Baggies forward Cyrille Regis, whose death was announced on Monday at the age of 59.

West Brom went ahead on seven minutes through Jay Rodriguez.

Everton midfielder McCarthy had to be taken off on a stretcher just after the hour mark following a collision with Salomon Rondon, which looked to have resulted in a double leg break.

Leicester beat Watford 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Watford - with just one win from the previous 10 Premier League matches - had the ball in the net after 33 minutes, but Troy Deeney was flagged offside.

Leicester took the lead shortly before half-time when Jamie Vardy converted a penalty on 39 minutes after he had been fouled by Molla Wague.

Riyad Mahrez put the game to bed at the King Power

The Foxes made sure of victory when Riyad Mahrez slotted in during stoppage time.

West Ham and Bournemouth drew 1-1 at the London Stadium.

Ryan Fraser put Bournemouth ahead with an angled finish on 71 minutes.

West Ham, though, were level just two minutes later through substitute Javier Hernandez.