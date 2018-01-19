Eddie Howe is prepared for Bournemouth to hold their nerve and "do nothing" in the January transfer window as speculation over Harry Arter’s future continues.

The Cherries boss insists the Dean Court outfit are "not actively in the market" for new players this month - and Howe also wants to retain all his top talents too.

Arter has been linked with moves away from the south coast, but Howe remains adamant he is happy to keep the Republic of Ireland international.

The midfielder has been linked with West Ham, Bournemouth's Premier League opponents in London on Saturday, but Howe continues to insist the Ireland midfielder is going nowhere.

Asked if neither Arter, or striker Benik Afobe who is also the subject of interest, are for sale, Howe said: "Yes, that's the case.

"The situation's not changed. We've had no bids for our players, and we're not actively in the market.

"I think Harry (Arter) is fine, the pleasing thing from the game against Wigan, you can see it from the performance, he was absolutely motivated to play, to win, and to give his best.

"I thought he was very committed against Wigan, and he was one of the bright spots.

"I'd say Benik's scored some absolutely crucial goals for us. That should never be forgotten.

"I back Benik, he's got a big part to play here.

"There's always pressure on you as a manager to change, to change players, to sign players. That's what everyone wants.

"I always go back to when we were in the Championship that January, there was a lot of talk about loads of different players coming in for that final push. We only signed one, Kenwyne Jones.

"Sometimes you have to do nothing. We achieved promotion that season by almost doing nothing; not changing too much.

"We didn't change, and that's one of the reasons why we achieved our goals.

"Some teams that did change, fell away."