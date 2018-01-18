Irish football club Dundalk has been sold to a US-based consortium, the Oriel Park side have confirmed.

The PEAK6 Sports-led consortium have purchased "100 per cent of the club's shares", according to a statement released by the County Louth club this evening, "and includes investors with significant experience in football on both the commercial and playing sides".

PEAK6 also owns a stake in English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth

"We’ve been following the incredible success of Dundalk FC over the past few seasons and have spent months assessing this opportunity, attending games and getting to know the club," said spokesman Jordan Gardner.

"What Stephen Kenny and the players have accomplished under the stewardship of Andy Connolly and Paul Brown is nothing short of remarkable.

"We are excited to take up the reins and help build on the club’s success. We are confident that with all of us working together there will be many more good days and nights ahead for Dundalk FC."

The previous owners, Connolly and Brown, will remain involved with the as honorary ambassadors.

"We have always said that we would only step down if we found the right kind of owners for the club and in this consortium we believe we have done that," explained Brown.

"We are confident that they will take Dundalk FC to even greater success in the coming years."