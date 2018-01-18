Republic of Ireland striker Jon Walters has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after undergoing keyhole knee surgery.

The 34-year-old's latest injury setback effectively ends his chances of leaving Burnley during this transfer window, with Sunderland among the clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Walters has struggled to force his way into the Clarets side since his move from Stoke last summer but figured against both Manchester United and Manchester City in recent weeks.

He missed the tail end of Ireland's World Cup qualification campaign that ended in a disastrous 5-1 loss to Denmark in the play-offs.

Martin O'Neill has vowed to blood some fresh talent for Ireland's next game, a March friendly in Turkey, and it looks highly likely that Walters will be left out of the travelling squad.

Burnley boss Dyche said: "Jon Walters has had a minor tidy-up in his knee - there's a very small split in his cartilage that was annoying him so the decision was made to get it tidied up.

"He (Walters) has had surgery. At his age he knows when it's right or wrong so we decided it was best to do it. The guidelines approximately six to eight weeks (out)."

Devastated..but it is what it is! I don’t look too bad in tights!! pic.twitter.com/x7sdXA6fF0 — Jonathan walters (@JonWalters19) January 17, 2018