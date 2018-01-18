Shane Long has urged his Southampton team-mates to pick themselves up and show an improved attitude as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints finds themselves just a point above the drop zone and without a league win since October.

Ireland striker Long has found himself back in favour with boss Mauricio Pellegrino, starting their last six games and scoring once.

"We’re going ahead in games but confidence is low and the opponents are too good at this level and they punish you," the 30-year-old told Sky Sports.

"The quicker we get a win under our belts hopefully it will start a train of games coming thick and fast, getting wins and hopefully we’ll shoot back up that table

"We have the quality in the team, it’s just the attitude needs to pick up and really believe in ourselves and when we go ahead [we need] to kick on and get two or three or four."

Southampton host Tottenham on Sunday at 4pm.