Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversy erupted as Chelsea beat Norwich on penalties in their FA Cup third-round replay.

In extra-time at Stamford Bridge, and with the teams tied at 1-1, Blues winger Willian appeared to be tripped in the box by City defender Timm Klose.

Referee Graham Scott booked the Brazilian for diving but replays showed there was clearly contact - yet no penalty was awarded.

Alan Shearer branded the VAR system "a shambles" while his fellow BBC pundits agreed it should have been a spot-kick.

Phil Neville said: "Why have it (VAR) if he hasn't referred it? Use it Graham Scott, to get decisions like that right. If you don't use it, get rid of it."

Jermaine Jenas added: "That's a definite penalty. There's definitely contact."

Chelsea's frustration boiled over in the second period of extra time with Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off, both after being booked for diving.

After a goalless first half, in which both sides rattled the crossbar, Michy Batshuayi marked his 50th Chelsea appearance with his first goal since October.

Nine minutes after the break Kenedy sent in a low cross from the right and the Belgian striker arrived at the near post to smash the ball into the roof of the net.

But deep into stoppage time Klose whipped in a cross and Jamal Lewis cushioned a fine header into the back of the net.

Extra time could not separate the sides but Eden Hazard hit the winning spot-kick as Chelsea won the shoot-out 5-3 to book a visit from Newcastle in the next round.

Alvaro Morata goes down, earning himself a yellow card

Eden Hazard expressed relief after Chelsea scraped through to the fourth round after night against the Canaries at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard struck the decisive penalty, to finish the game that saw the Blues break a five-hour scoring drought.

"Today is a replay and with a replay you have to win the game," Hazard said. "With extra-time and penalties it's not easy, we got two red cards which is the bad thing for today but at least we go through and we are ready for Brighton at the weekend.

"We can focus on the league and also be ready for the next round against Newcastle.

Antonio Conte says VAR has to improve if it is to be used. He highlights the decision not to give Willian a penalty and to quickly book him. He questions why no check first before booking. #CHENOR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2018

"We had chances (to kill off the game) but the FA Cup is always not easy. The first game away was a bad game and also today it was not our best game of the season, but we gave everything at the end of the game when it was nine versus 11.

"We showed great character after the draw at the end of time so we are happy, but also sad that we lost two players. But we are ready for the next step."