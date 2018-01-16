After turning down the advances of Stoke City, Martin O'Neill has confirmed that he has agreed terms on a new contract to remain on as Republic of Ireland manager.

Speaking on FAI TV, the Derryman was asked for an update on the contract situation and replied: "That has been resolved. John (Delaney) and I have agreed terms and it's just a matter of the lawyers looking over some sort of detail and getting it signed up."

So, still nothing signed.

Looking forward to what's in store for 2018, O'Neill added: "The Nations League draw is an interesting one and it's taking place before the Euros and the games themselves will be pretty important.

"We have got a couple of friendly games coming up and that might be the time to introduce some younger players who are pretty hungry - so let's see how that goes."

Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill gives an update on his contract and looks ahead to 2018. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/AzEiae5fe4 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 16, 2018



