Kelechi Iheanacho hit a brace as Leicester comfortably advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood.

Iheanacho opened the scoring two minutes before the break when he latched onto a throughball from Islam Slimani, took a touch and beat Chris Neal.

And he made it two in the 77th minute with the first goal awarded by VAR in UK football.

Iheanacho delightfully lofted the ball over Neal but was initially denied by an offside flag. However, referee Jon Moss consulted technology and subsequently awarded the goal.

Reece Burke ended Shrewsbury's hopes of an FA Cup upset as his extra-time winner edged West Ham into the fourth round.

Reece Burke

After a goalless draw last weekend, Shrewsbury of League One held off their Premier League opposition again in normal time at the London Stadium, before Burke finally broke the deadlock in the 112th minute.

His emphatic strike, cannoning in off the crossbar, sealed an unspectacular 1-0 victory for West Ham, who will now await the winner of Bournemouth or Wigan, who play their own replay on Wednesday.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson fired a hat-trick to lead Reading to a 3-0 win over Stevenage.

The Icelander struck after 32, 44 and 64 minutes to book the Royals a fourth-round date with Sheffield Wednesday after their win over Carlisle.

Wednesday avoided an upset as they saw off the Cumbrians 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Marco Matias gave the Owls a 28th-minute lead and Atdhe Nuhiu struck in the 66th minute to wrap up victory.

Cardiff will host Manchester City in the next round after hitting four for second consecutive game after a 4-1 win over Mansfield.

Danny Rose cancelled out Bruno Manga's opener for the Bluebirds as the sides were locked 1-1 at half-time but it was after the break where Cardiff took charge with a pair of goals from Junior Hoilett and another from Anthony Pilkington.