Stoke City manager Paul Lambert has added former Limerick boss Stuart Taylor to his backroom staff, just days after he joined Rangers.

Taylor was Limerick boss for 18 months in 2013 and eventually went on to Aston Villa where he was under-23 coach and then coach at Wolves under Lambert.

Taylor accepted a position with the Rangers development squad last week, but now that Stoke have turned to Lambert after missing out on many targets, including Martin O’Neill, it looks like the 43-year-old is set for a swift exit.

It was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Lambert had brought in Taylor as a coach.

The former Celtic player watched on as his new side were soundly beaten by Manchester United last night.