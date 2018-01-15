Jack Byrne is set to join Oldham Athletic on a permanent deal from Wigan Athletic later today.

The talented Dubliner spent three months on loan at the club and scored some spectacular goals, but returned to his parent club when the deal expired.

He watched Oldham draw 1-1 with Rotherham United at the weekend, with manager Richie Wellens expecting the deal to go through.

"More or less everything is done. Jack showed his desire to come back which is great. I can't see anything going wrong with it," Wellens told the Manchester Evening News.

"Jack was here today supporting the lads and came into training yesterday, so we'll get it 100% done as soon as possible.

"It's a permanent deal and that's because I feel we've developed the player over the last three months. Other clubs had come in snooping, and now if they want to come in and snoop it will obviously cost them money to get him.

"We can develop him knowing that if someone wants to come in with a good offer for us to sell him, we'll be happy to do that.

"Jack is a really good footballer and he's one of those that can play the final pass and create chances, so it's about people getting on the end of them."

Patrick McEleney joined Oldham earlier this month and is awaiting his debut as he gets up to fitness.