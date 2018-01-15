Limerick have appointed Tommy Barrett as replacement for manager Neil McDonald ahead of the start of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

The 38-year-old Limerickman is an ex-player for the club having signed in 2004/05 season, and due to injury, he retired in 2012 from League of Ireland football.

He also spent time at Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town as a player.

He currently manages the club's Under-19 team. McDonald left his role to become the assistant manager at Scunthorpe United earlier to this month.

Eric Kinder, number two to McDonald, has overseen first team training for the past week alongside Joe Gamble.

Barrett will spend the next few days finalising his backroom team. Limerick begin their season away to Sligo Rovers on 17 February.