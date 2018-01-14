Celta Vigo's Spain striker Iago Aspas has denied allegations he racially abused Levante's Jefferson Lerma during Sunday's La Liga match.

The Colombian claimed after the match that former Liverpool forward Aspas had directed a racist insult towards him during Celta's 2-1 win.

Aspas, who left Anfield for Celta in 2015 and has since gone on to win seven caps for Spain, said on his club's website: "What is said on the pitch, stays on the pitch. That's why I'm not going to reproduce what he told me.

"In any case, I did not call him what he attributed to me."

Celta added in a statement that they wanted to emphasise their "strong defence of fair play and respect among rivals", which they said are "hallmarks of the club".

Levante too are standing by their player.

They said on Twitter they wanted to show their "firm support" to Lerma and rejected "any show of racism in football".