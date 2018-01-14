Ireland striker Jon Walters says that Martin O'Neill would be perfect for the vacant role at Stoke City.

The Burnley forward has been a firm favourite of the manager when fit and indeed has been a stand-out player of the O'Neill era.

As speculation mounts that both O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane could make the switch to the Premier League, 51-times capped Walters spoke to the BBC about the subject.

"I’m a Stoke fan as well, because obviously I was there for so long," the 34-year-old said.

"If I was Stoke City, I’d be clamouring to appoint him. Stoke need organising, they need something because they’re down in the bottom three and it’s such a fantastic club.

"I hope they get out of that and I think appointing him [O'Neill would be a good choice], whether Roy would come with him as well — I don’t know the ins and outs and whether he’s been offered it.

"With Ireland, we were fourth favourites to get out of the [World Cup qualifying] group behind Serbia, Austria and Wales.

"Everyone gave us no chance and a lot of people are judging him on the Denmark game, which was a terrible result, but if you look at how we’ve done under him with Ireland I can only sing his praises."

Stoke's next game is away to Manchester United tomorrow evening.