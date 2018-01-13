West Brom beat Chris Hughton's Brighton 2-0 at the Hawthorns for a first Premier League win since 19 August.

The Baggies, whose last League triumph came under Tony Pulis just two matches into the new campaign, went ahead after only four minutes through defender Jonny Evans.

Craig Dawson nodded home another corner on 55 minutes.

The victory for Alan Pardew's men, who won at Exeter in the FA Cup third round last weekend, moved them to within two points of 17th-placed Bournemouth, who host Arsenal on Sunday.

At the other end of the table, Chelsea missed the chance to move into second place after 10-man Leicester battled to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester United hosting managerless Stoke on Monday, the Blues were looking to take full advantage.

However, it was the Foxes who had the better of the first half, during which Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was forced off injured.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men on 68 minutes after defender Ben Chilwell collected two quick yellow cards.

Chelsea, though, could not make their advantage count as Antionio Conte's men were left frustrated and remained in third place, level on points with United.

Watford snatched a 2-2 draw against Southampton at Vicarage Road with a controversial late goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure, which looked to have been handball.

Home fans had marked the one-year anniversary of the death of former boss Graham Taylor by holding up scarfs.

It was the away supporters, though, who were celebrating on 20 minutes when midfielder James Ward-Prowse put the Saints ahead and added a second just before half-time.

Andre Gray reduced the deficit on 58 minutes with a close-range header after Daryl Janmaat's effort hit the bar.

With 90 minutes on the clock, French midfielder Doucoure stooped to bundle the ball in - but appeared to have used his hand.

Ireland striker Shane Long was involved in both goals.

West Ham romped to a 4-1 victory at Huddersfield to give manager David Moyes his 200th Premier League win.

Irons captain Mark Noble broke the deadlock on 25 minutes when he capitalised on some wayward defending by Joe Lolley.

The Huddersfield man, though, made amends five minutes before half-time when he curled an 18-yard effort past Adrian.

West Ham regained the lead just 11 seconds after the restart when Marko Arnautovic latched onto a flick by Cheikhou Kouyate.

Manuel Lanzini, who was replaced by Ireland U21 Declan Rice late on, wrapped up the points with a well-crafted third goal on 58 minutes and swiftly added a fourth.

Bakary Sako was on target

Crystal Palace continued their improvement under Roy Hodgson after a 1-0 win over Burnley at Selhurst Park, secured with a goal from midfielder Bakary Sako on 21 minutes.

Newcastle, though, had to settle for a 1-1 draw against bottom club Swansea at St James' Park.

Swansea, who saw a strong first-half penalty shout for handball by Mohamed Diame turned down, took the lead on the hour from Jordan Ayew's header.

Newcastle, having seen Dwight Gayle's effort ruled out for offside on 39 minutes, were soon level through substitute Joselu.