The Russian football club Spartak Moscow has drawn accusations of racism over a tweet they published about some of their players.

A video published on the club's official Twitter page shows some of their players at a training session, and carries the caption 'see how the chocolate melt in the sun.'

The tweet, which has since been delete, has been greeted with outrage online, as the country prepares to host the World Cup later this summer.

Kick It Out, an organisation which promotes equality and inclusion in football, has since published a statement, condemning the tweet and the racial connotations of the language used.

This social media post from the official account of Spartak Moscow only continues to highlight the prejudices towards black people in Russia.



It is a reminder, that along with the whole of football, there is significant work to do to eradicate racism of all forms from the sport. https://t.co/x4w3R5CT83 — Kick It Out (@kickitout) January 13, 2018

Spartak Moscow previously received complaints of racist conduct last year. Liverpool submitted an official complaint in after playing Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Youth League tie after Under-17 striker Rhian Brewster claimed he had been racially abused.