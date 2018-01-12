Cork City manager John Caulfield has named as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Personality of the Year award winner.

Caulfield, 53, enjoyed a stunning season at Turner's Cross, securing a league and FAI Cup double.

It is the first time Caulfield has won the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, Cork City’s Mark McNulty picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the banquet for the second year running.

The 2014 and 2016 winner had an impressive season as Caulfield’s side completed the double.

McNulty, 37, set up victory for the Leesiders with his save in the FAI Cup final penalty shootout against Dundalk. City also conceded the fewest goals (23) in the Premier Division.

The Special Merit award winner was Ronnie Nolan (below centre).

A legendary Shamrock Rovers wing-half of the 1950s and 60s, Nolan won four League of Ireland titles, seven FAI Cups (including one with Bohemians) and played in 13 finals.

Nolan turned down Manchester United under Matt Busby to stay in Ireland and earned 10 international caps.

The Republic of Ireland Under-16s and 18s teams that completed an historic double of European Championship victories in 1998 were also celebrated on the night.

Twenty years on from their famous exploits, the players led to glory by manager Brian Kerr and the late Noel O’Reilly reconvened in the capital for the first time in two decades.