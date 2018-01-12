Warren O'Hora has completed a move to Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion from Bohemian FC for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old former St Kevin's Boys defender excelled for the Gypsies U17s and U19s before graduating to the first last June, in a Dublin derby with St Pat's.

He continued to go from strength to strength under Keith Long, earning the attention of the Seagulls and a move across the water.

The Cabra man’s final game in red and black saw him help Graham Lawlor’s Bohs U19s to the SSE Airtricity U19 League title with a win against St Patrick’s Athletic in November.

"It’s been a really enjoyable few years at the club," O'Hora told the Bohs website.

"I want to thank all the staff and fans for their support during my time at the club. I’ve loved my time at Dalymount.

"In particular I want to thank Keith Long for giving me my chance to play first-team football.

"Everyone at the club have been great for me."

But now O’Hora is looking forward to trying to make a name for himself on one of the greatest stages in world football.

Long wished the teenager well, and backed him to thrive under the tutelage of ex-Republic of Ireland full-back Chris Hughton.

"Warren’s accomplished a lot in his few years with us," said Long.

"He has shown level of mentality beyond his years and was a consistent performer for us in the second hald of last season in a key position.

"He took the step-up to first-team football in his stride. Moving to a club in the Premier League at such a young age is obviously another huge step for him but I believe he has the ability to progress to that level."