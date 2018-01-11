To the tune of The Archies' 'Sugar, Sugar', one Irish Liverpool fan has written a Liverpool chant that he hopes the Kop will sing this Sunday when the Reds face Manchester City.

Comedian Richy Sheehy (who in the video calls himself Kevin Murphy, Cork's biggest Liverpool fan) posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday and shared it on Liverpool Reddit.

It has since been picked up and shared by a host of Liverpool fan sites. The Redmen Liverpool Fan TV's tweet alone has been viewed almost half a million times.

STOP whatever you are doing and watch this piece of absolute gold! pic.twitter.com/QVCLaqXanu — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 10, 2018

It has been retweeted by former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher and Sheehy has been on BBC Radio 1 to chat about the song, which is a heartening reminder to Liverpool fans that, while they have lost Philip Coutinho to Barcelona they still have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané amd Roberto Firmino.

It is well worth a listen.