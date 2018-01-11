Roy Keane is likely to join Martin O'Neill at Stoke City - if the Republic of Ireland manager takes over at the Premier League strugglers.

Stoke recently sacked boss Mark Hughes after the Potters slumped into the relegation zone following just five league wins in 22 starts.

O'Neill has verbally agreed to a contract extension with Ireland, but reportedly has yet to put pen to paper on the new deal.

He has been strongly linked with the Stoke job and the Irish Independent has reported that his Ireland assistant manager will join him should be make the move.

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores is also believed to be in the running, though he is under contract in Spain with Espanyol until 2019.

Keane and O'Neill have worked together with the Republic of Ireland since 2013, guiding the Boys in Green to the 2016 European Championships. However, speculation has swirled about their future following last year's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.