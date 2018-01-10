Sligo Rovers boss Gerard Lyttle has hailed former Liverpool first-teamer Adam Morgan as a "massive" signing for the club after the striker put pen to paper for the 2018 season this evening, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old began his career at the five-time European Cup winners and was regarded as a top prospect as he went to on play senior matches in pre-season and the Europa League in 2012 under Brendan Rodgers.

But his career quickly took a nosedive as he moved to Yeovil Town who were in the Championship at the time, before five more moves down the tiers in England and St Johnstone in Scotland that eventually saw him enter non-league.

Morgan found goalscoring form with Curzon Ashton and Halifax Town and following a lengthy pursuit by Bit O' Red boss Lyttle, he joins Sligo ahead of the new season.

The striker said: "I’m really happy to be here. The move has been on the cards for a while now. It’s the manager that has convinced me to come.

"I knew there was interest from Sligo and [fellow former Liverpool academy player] Craig Roddan who is a friend of mine had been speaking to me about possibly come here when it emerged.

SIGNING: A new number 9 arrived at The Showgrounds today. And what a signing it is. Welcome @AMorgan94 to the #bitored #MorganSigns pic.twitter.com/sBvD1j67QQ — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 10, 2018

"But Gerard was so keen to get me over and it sealed it for me to move. I really like the way he speaks about football and the passion he has for the game. You can tell he is just a really nice man as well and that he wants to be successful with Sligo.

"He told me what he wants from me and what I can contribute to Sligo Rovers and I really want to fulfil that.

"I made my name scoring goals. That’s what I’m here to do. I feel fit and sharp and I’m looking forward to the pre-season matches.

"I’ve been out of the starting team a bit in Halifax in the last few weeks and the thought of coming to Sligo and scoring goals is something I’m excited about. It was a no-brainer and I think I’ll fit in well. I can contribute other parts of the game in attack as well but scoring goals is what I do best.

"I know Sligo had been doing well winning trophies a few years ago and have been looking to improve in the last couple of years since that came to an end. It seems they have been crying out for a goalscorer too.

"That challenge is something I want to take on because if I play games I will score. I want to help the team get back to a higher level in the table."

Lyttle added: "It’s a massive signing for us. For a player so young he has great experience and at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"He is well-coached and with respect to the players we’ve had, I don’t think Sligo Rovers have had a finisher like him since a Danny North or Mark Quigley. He’s a fox in the box type player and I think it’ll suit what we have here.

"It took a long time to get the deal done with the parties and in the time spent doing so, I feel we’ve had some great good conversations and there is an understanding there with Adam already that we can build on.

"I want to get the best out of him, he’ll be a great lad for our changing room and the supporters will be excited about a player like Adam being here."

He is hopeful of more players joining Sligo ahead of the start of the new season in February: "We’re still looking for more, two or three more players and it’s ongoing. We’re doing all we can to get the best out of the budget available.

"It’s not easy and today’s signing has taken weeks to get over the line. I said you keep having to pursue and pursue and hope you get the break and today we have got one.

"The more supporters we can get on board for the new season in terms of season tickets and the like, the more we can add to the squad and I hope tonight Rovers fans see what we are trying to do bit by bit."