The FAI have not received an approach from Stoke City over Martin O'Neill becoming their new manager, RTÉ Sport understands.

This morning it was reported by the Telegraph and several other British media sources that Stoke had made contact with the Republic of Ireland manager over the vacancy at the Premier League club

He verbally agreed a two-year contract prior to the World Cup play-off , but the deal has not been signed.

However, the FAI have not received any communication from the English outfit and they see it as business as usual ahead of the draw for the UEFA Nations League on 24 January, which O'Neill is set to attend.

Stoke are keen to make a quick appointment but also have interest in speaking to other candidates, including former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores.