Everton boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed that Republic of Ireland international Seamus Coleman has returned to Everton training as his recovery from a broken leg continues.

The former Sligo Rovers right-back suffered a horrific injury against Wales last March and has been on he sidelines since.

Speaking at Everton’s annual general meeting, Allardyce said: "Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training."

No further details were given and it’s unlikely the Donegal man will be rushed back due to the nature of the injury.

The 29-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Everton.