Jim McGuinness has set his sights on a coaching role in Europe after leaving Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan for what they describe as "personal, family reasons".

McGuinness thanked the owner of the club and wished them well for the season, stating: "The respect and hospitality that I have received since I arrived in Beijing has been fantastic. Every day working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable.

"I would also like to thank manager Roger Schmidt for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team.

"It has been an amazing experience working under a top European coach and I have learned so much from him.

"I feel my experience in Beijing has set me up for the next stage of my coaching development and I look forward to a new chapter in Europe."

The 2012 All-Ireland winning-manager joined the club last June following a spell in the backroom team with Celtic.