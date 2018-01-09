Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is to take a period of leave while the club conducts an investigation into allegations of bullying and racism made against him.

The move was confirmed in a statement issued by the Magpies on Tuesday afternoon.

It said: "After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning, it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

"It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation."

Beardsley was summoned to St James' Park once again on Tuesday as an investigation over allegations of bullying and racism continued.

It's understood Beardsley reported to the club's training headquarters in Benton as usual, but was then asked to head to the stadium, where he attended a meeting with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard on Monday.

It is understood those who have accused Beardsley will be interviewed later this week.

It emerged at the weekend that 22-year-old winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had made a formal complaint, backed by statements from team-mates, and the investigation has broadened since.

Beardsley, who made more than 300 appearances for Newcastle in two spells as a player, is currently in his second period as an Academy coach with the club.

In 2003, he and Academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared of bullying by a Premier League inquiry.