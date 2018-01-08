Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre claims they signed Philippe Coutinho at a reduced cost despite his £142million transfer fee being the second-most expensive in history.

The Catalans had three bids rejected for the Brazil international in August but, at his official presentation to the media in the Nou Camp, the 25-year-old thanked Liverpool for "keeping their word".

Coutinho, who is reported to have paid £9m - rising to £11.5m - out of his own pocket to facilitate the transfer, has cost Barcelona an initial £105m up front with a further £37m in achievable add-ons.

The fee is second only to the £200.6m Paris St Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar back in the summer, although the £142m will be eclipsed when Kylian Mbappe's loan spell at PSG from Monaco is made permanent at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Mestre insists the Coutinho fee is much less than they could have paid, although Liverpool always denied claims in the Spanish press they had quoted €200m (£176m) to Barca for a summer transfer.

"The interest of the club has always been to take Coutinho to Barcelona," Mestre said. "The difference is that there has been a substantial reduction in the cost of this transfer.

"There has been a very important reduction, even though we cannot publicly give the figures.

"We are not going to discuss the numbers. The important thing is we have the player here.

"If I reveal numbers I will be breaking our agreement with Liverpool."

Mestre also appeared to confirm reports the Brazil international had contributed some of his own money to make the deal happen.

"Philippe, welcome. We know that you have made a personal and economic effort," he added.

"In the last months we have dreamed of this moment, we wish you the best, which is the best for all."

It is fair to say Coutinho has also spent the last five months dreaming of a move to Spain despite Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group issuing a statement in August insisting "no offers would be considered".

That stance softened in recent weeks when it became apparent the playmaker was determined to push through a move, and manager Jurgen Klopp decided not to keep an unhappy player despite the club's best efforts to entice him to stay.

The Brazilian was presented to more than 7,000 fans at the Nou Camp and said that it was a dream for him to play for his new club.

"I am really happy, it's a dream and of course I am here thanks to many people," said Coutinho.



"Firstly God, my family, my parents, my partner, my daughter, they are with me through every moment. The effort of Barcelona, the president, the directors.



"I am also grateful to Liverpool for the five years I spent there. The directors understood it was my dream, they would have liked me to stay but it was my dream to come here and they understood.



"They were men of their word, and the (Liverpool) fans, we had good moments together. I am happy to arrive here at my new home."



Coutinho's debut will have to wait for three weeks because of his injury, but the player is anxious to make an impact at his new home.



"Many, many times, I have dreamed of scoring my first goal, important goals," added Coutinho.



"I've dreamed of playing here many times. My job is to work hard to be available."